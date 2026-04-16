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Chris Wood Injury: Injured again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 1:24pm

Wood left Thursday's UEFA Europa League contest versus Porto shortly after suffering a violent tackle to his knee in the first half.

Wood made his second start in three games since returning from a significant knee injury, and there could now be concern of the team losing him again for the final stretch of the season. However, the extent of the new blow remains to be determined. The veteran striker might have little chance of seeing plenty of minutes in the upcoming league meeting with Burnley, in which Igor Jesus would likely lead the front line.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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