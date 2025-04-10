Chris Wood Injury: Late call to face Everton

Wood (hip) is a late call for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Nuno Espírito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Athletic. "They are struggling with problems - some small, some not so small - but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we will see if they can be available for the game."

Wood could finally be nearing his return to action after a decent spell on the sidelines due to an injury he picked up with New Zealand, missing the club's past three outings. However, he will still likely be a late call, needing to pass some testing to be given a spot on the team sheet. He is a regular starter, so this would be a huge addition for the club.