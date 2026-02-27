Chris Wood headshot

Chris Wood Injury: No date for return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Wood (knee) doesn't have a clear timetable to return, manager Vitor Pereira told media during Friday's press conference. "I don't know exactly when he can return. The information I have is he is working hard to come back as soon as possible."

According to a report from the New Zealand Herald, Wood could be in line to return at some point in April, but Pereira was cautious about that report. The striker hasn't played since Oct. 18, and with him sidelined, Igor Jesus and Lorenzo Lucca will continue to handle the bulk of minutes at striker, with the Brazilian being the first-choice.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
