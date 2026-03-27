Chris Wood Injury: Playing with B Team
Wood (knee) will play with Nottingham's B Team in a friendly match against Northampton on Friday, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.
Wood seems to be in the final stages of his recovery, and the plan is for him to play up to 60 minutes in this friendly. The goal for Forest is to have the striker ready for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals against FC Porto on April 9.
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