Chris Wood Injury: Questionable against Man United

Wood (hip) is still dealing with his injury and will be assessed on a day-to-day basis, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, per the Nottingham Post. "Not good. Let's wait and see. It is going to be day by day, we have to assess him. It is all about the pain he has. It was a big impact on his hip and it is very painful. We have to assess him. We are gutted that Chris is not here with us."

