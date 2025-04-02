Chris Wood Injury: Remains doubtful against Villa

Wood (hip) remains a doubt for Saturday's match against Aston Villa as his status will be evaluated daily, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, per the Nottingham Post. "It is going to be day by day. He is getting better. Today, the feedback was that he is getting better. Tomorrow, I hope for even better but he is going to be assessed day by day."

Wood is improving daily as he recovers from a hip injury suffered on international duty with New Zealand but remains doubtful for Saturday's match against Aston Villa. He will likely be a late decision for that clash with Taiwo Awoniyi expected to replace him again if he is unavailable.