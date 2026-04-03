Chris Wood Injury: Should return against Porto

Wood (knee) is targeting a return to the first team in the April 9 Europa League visit to Porto after logging 45 minutes for the Under-21 squad and featuring with Nottingham's B team over the past two weeks.

Wood has made big progress in his recovery from a long-term injury, and it seems the next step is for him to train with the main team and get minutes in European action. The striker scored one goal and created two scoring chances when he played in the first half of a U21 clash with Newcastle on March 20. While the jump to top-division play might be a much tougher challenge for the veteran, he'll likely be involved in a rotation with Igor Jesus, Lorenzo Lucca and Taiwo Awoniyi in upcoming weeks.