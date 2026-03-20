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Chris Wood Injury: Starting with U21s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 11:24am

Wood (knee) is starting Friday's match with the U21 team. According to manager Vitor Pereira. "I don't want to push him up, but I think he will be able to help us in the last few games of the season."

Wood could on the verge of returning with the senior team if all goes well Friday. If he stays healthy and continues his rehab without setbacks, the veteran could be in the mix to face Aston Villa on Sunday, April 12, or perhaps Porto in the Europa League on April 9. Wood hasn't played since Oct. 18 and has been limited to just eight appearances and two goals with Forest in the 2025/26 campaign.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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