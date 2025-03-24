Fantasy Soccer
Chris Wood Injury: Suffers injury with NZ

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Wood was forced off in the 54th minute of Monday's 3-0 win against New Caledonia with an apparent thigh injury, according to Oceania Football.

Wood suffered an apparent thigh injury Monday and was forced off ten minutes after halftime. He will likely be assessed upon returning to Nottingham to determine the extent of the injury and if he could be available for Saturday's clash against Brighton. If it is serious, it would be a big blow as he has been having an impressive season with 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances. If he has to miss time, Taiwo Awoniyi will likely replace him up front until he returns.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
