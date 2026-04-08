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Chris Wood Injury: Trains Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Wood (knee) was training Wednesday and is a potential option for Thursday's UEL match against Porto.

Wood has been nearing a return for a hit of time now and looks to be the closest he has been, with the forward able to train Wednesday. This will likely leave him to travel with the squad as well, potentially lining him up to play and make his return as well. He has only two goals in eight appearances this season after a career season with 20 goals in 36 appearances last campaign, so the club is looking to get a boost from his return, as he has not seen the field since October.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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