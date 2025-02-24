Fantasy Soccer
Chris Wood headshot

Chris Wood News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Wood assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Newcastle United.

Wood saw a goal contribution for a second match in a row Sunday, assisting Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal in the sixth minute. This was only his third assist of the season and he does have 18 goals as well. He now has five goal contributions since the start of February in only four appearances.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
