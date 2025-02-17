Chris Wood News: Goal scoring form continues

Wood scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Wood bullied two Fulham defenders Saturday en route to collecting an arced pass and scoring Nottingham Forest's lone goal in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham. The goal marked his 18th of the season, the third most in the Premier League. Over his most recent five appearances (four starts), Wood has scored five goals and supplied one assist.