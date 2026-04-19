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Chris Wood News: Ready for start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Wood (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Burnley.

Wood was an injury concern for the match after suffering an injury in his comeback to play as they took the field for a Europa League match on Thursday, luckily avoiding any setback, and is already an option Sunday. He will need to continue to build fitness as he looks ahead to the World Cup with New Zealand, having a rough season that has only seen him available for nine games due to injury after a career campaign last season.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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