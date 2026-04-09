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Chris Wood News: Scoreless in 45 minutes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 1:38pm

Wood took one shot (zero on goal) and generated one scoring chance over 45 minutes of play in Thursday's UEFA Europa League visit to Porto.

Wood completed the first half of the UEL quarterfinals opening leg, marking his return to first-team activity following his six-month absence due to a knee injury. He was replaced by Igor Jesus, who should now be his main positional competitor while both Lorenzo Lucca and Taiwo Awoniyi are relegated in the depth chart. The experienced striker will look to see his playing time gradually increased in upcoming weeks and should have chances to add to his season tally of three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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