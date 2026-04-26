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Chris Wood News: Scores in smaller role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Wood scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 5-0 victory against Sunderland.

Wood took only two shots during Friday's win, but that was all he needed as he got in on the goalscoring fun. The match was never close and Wood was more than good enough to put Sunderland to the sword. This is just his third goal of the season as injuries and form have limited Wood.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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