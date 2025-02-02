Chris Wood News: Scores three goals

Wood scored three goals to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory over Brighton.

Easily, Saturday is Wood's best performance of the 2024-25 Premier League going into mid-February. For the first time this season, Wood logged more than two goals, meaning he also secured his first hat-trick. The calendar year changing to 2025 has seen Wood's form enhance, with six goals in five EPL appearances since January. This may be Wood's best goal-scoring form this season, and that is impressive considering that he began his current campaign with eight scored in 10 games.