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Chris Wood News: Starting vs Porto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wood (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League match against Porto.

Wood will not only be part of the squad here, but he's going to start and lead the way in this contest. This is Wood's first game since Oct. 18, so it wouldn't be surprising if he has some limitations in terms of his playing time.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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