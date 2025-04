Wood started and failed to take a shot during a 1-0 loss to Everton.

Wood returned from a three-game absence and played the full 90 during a 1-0 loss to Everton. It was a poor showing from the striker, who now hasn't scored in the Premier League since a Feb. 15 loss to Fulham. Wood will hope to get back to his goalscoring ways in the closing stages of the Premier League.