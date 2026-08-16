Chris Wood News: Starts, scores penalty vs. Brest

Wood (thigh) returned to the starting lineup and scored a penalty in Sunday's friendly against Stade Brestois, a positive sign ahead of the season opener against Leeds United, the club announced.

Wood had already been expected to be available after coach Oliver Glasner said the club was taking no risks following a difficult last season, describing his recent issue as more of a precaution after a very minor muscle injury. His 2025-26 campaign was disrupted by injury, limiting him to 15 Premier League appearances and three goals, a sharp fall from the 20 he scored the year before, and this return marks an encouraging step forward. New Zealand's group stage exit at the World Cup had already brought him back early, and Wood is expected to build toward a regular role under new coach Glasner as the season approaches.