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Chris Wood News: Takes two shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Wood registered two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Wood was denied by the woodwork and the opposing goalkeeper during the league finale against Bournemouth. After missing several months with a knee injury, the striker worked his way back into the rotation late in the year and even partnered Igor Jesus in a two-striker formation over the final couple of contests. The veteran generated two goals and no assists over the closing 11-game stretch with his club and is now expected to serve as New Zealand's primary scoring threat in the World Cup.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
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