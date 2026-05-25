Chris Wood News: Takes two shots Sunday

Wood registered two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Wood was denied by the woodwork and the opposing goalkeeper during the league finale against Bournemouth. After missing several months with a knee injury, the striker worked his way back into the rotation late in the year and even partnered Igor Jesus in a two-striker formation over the final couple of contests. The veteran generated two goals and no assists over the closing 11-game stretch with his club and is now expected to serve as New Zealand's primary scoring threat in the World Cup.