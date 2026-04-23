Chrislain Matsima Injury: Back available Saturday

Matsima (thigh) is available for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Manuel Baum. "We have the full squad available, all players are fully operational!"

Matsima's return is a welcome development after a three-and-a-half-month absence following a tendon tear in his thigh sustained shortly after the new year. The French center-back had already logged some minutes with the U23 side as part of his rehabilitation, and a bench role against Frankfurt remains the most likely scenario as the club manages his return carefully. His availability nonetheless gives coach Manuel Baum additional options in the defensive unit heading into the weekend.