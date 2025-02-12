Chrislain Matsima Injury: Doubt for Friday's clash

Matsima (illness) missed some training earlier this week due to illness and is likely to be a late call for Friday's match against Leipzig, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "He was also absent recently due to illness. We have to take it day by day."

Matsima has been essential in Augsburg's defense, starting every game since Oct. 19. He is doubtful for Friday's match against Leipzig due to an illness he contracted earlier this week. His absence would be a significant blow for the team if he is unable to recover in time. Noahkai Banks is likely to replace him if he is not fit for the squad.