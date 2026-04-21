Chrislain Matsima headshot

Chrislain Matsima Injury: Likely to return against Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Matsima (thigh) completed his rehabilitation and returned to full team training, with coach Manuel Baum confirming he could be a candidate for the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.

Matsima suffered a tendon tear in his thigh shortly after the new year and has been sidelined for three and a half months, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone for both player and club. The French center-back already got some minutes under his belt with the U23 side last weekend, and a bench role against Frankfurt looks the most likely scenario as the club eases him back carefully after such a lengthy absence.

Chrislain Matsima
FC Augsburg
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