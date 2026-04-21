Chrislain Matsima Injury: Likely to return against Frankfurt

Matsima (thigh) completed his rehabilitation and returned to full team training, with coach Manuel Baum confirming he could be a candidate for the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to Augsburger Allgemeine.

Matsima suffered a tendon tear in his thigh shortly after the new year and has been sidelined for three and a half months, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone for both player and club. The French center-back already got some minutes under his belt with the U23 side last weekend, and a bench role against Frankfurt looks the most likely scenario as the club eases him back carefully after such a lengthy absence.