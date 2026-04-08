Chrislain Matsima Injury: Still sidelined

Matsima (thigh) has yet to rejoin team practice and is ruled out for the upcoming Bundesliga meeting with Hoffenheim, the team reported Wednesday.

Matsima will continue to miss time after being sidelined since Dec. 13, so players like Arthur Chaves, Noahkai Banks and the Keven Schlotterbeck (suspension) might get more opportunities in center-back roles in the future. This is a considerable blow to the team, given that the Frenchman was a regular starter before getting hurt, averaging 6.1 clearances and 4.9 ball recoveries per game.