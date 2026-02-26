Chrislain Matsima Injury: Will miss four more games

Matsima (thigh) won't be an option before the month of April, according to Kicker.

Matsima is still entrenched in his recovery from the thigh injury that has sidelined him since mid-December, with the club taking a cautious, no-shortcuts approach to his rehab. The center-back is expected to miss at least the next four matches and is not projected to return before April at the earliest. With him still out of the mix, the door stays wide open for others to absorb bigger minutes, as Noahkai Banks and Keven Schlotterbeck are lined up to take on expanded roles in the back three.