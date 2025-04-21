Chrislain Matsima News: Another clean sheet

Matsima registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Matsima took a single shot during Sunday's draw and failed to get much going on either side of the ball. The defender is a solid defensive option and has quickly become a rock-solid part of an excellent Augsburg defense. Matsima will hope to keep the clean sheets going as Augsburg continue a strong back-half of the season.