Chrislain Matsima headshot

Chrislain Matsima News: Keeps another clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Matsima registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund.

Matsima kept his fifth consecutive clean sheet Saturday as he and his fellow defenders only allowed one shot on target throughout the match. Matsima won three tackles, intercepted one pass, made nine clearances and won six duels as he completed the full 90 minutes for the eighth match in a row.

Chrislain Matsima
FC Augsburg
