Chrislain Matsima News: Solid defensive effort

Matsima registered one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Matsima gave a strong effort with over 80 completed passes for a second straight game. He also pushed his streak of recording at least one interception up to 15 games, as he racked up at least three for the fifth time in that span. Additionally, he accounted for his fourth block in four outings.