Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chrislain Matsima headshot

Chrislain Matsima News: Solid defensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Matsima registered one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Matsima gave a strong effort with over 80 completed passes for a second straight game. He also pushed his streak of recording at least one interception up to 15 games, as he racked up at least three for the fifth time in that span. Additionally, he accounted for his fourth block in four outings.

Chrislain Matsima
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now