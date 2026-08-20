Christ Makosso Injury: Uncertain for season opener

Makosso (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against Lens, according to coach Will Still. "We've got question marks over Freddy, Danny and Christ."

Makosso is competing with Fredrik Oppegard for the left back role, and with Oppegard also uncertain for the match, Clement Akpa could be forced to shift over to right back if neither is fit to feature. Makosso is expected to be given until close to kickoff before a final decision is made on his involvement.