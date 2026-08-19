Christantus Uche Injury: Successfully undergoes knee surgery

Uche successfully underwent surgery in Lyon for the severe knee injury he suffered against Monaco on August 6, the club posted.

Uche's procedure went as planned under the supervision of Getafe's medical staff, and he has now begun the rehabilitation process with the club's full support. He made 14 Premier League appearances during a loan spell at Crystal Palace before returning to Getafe this summer as a projected regular starter, making this injury a significant blow just as the season gets underway. Uche is expected to be out for the remainder of the season as he works through his recovery.