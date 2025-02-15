Christantus Uche News: Scores opener Friday

Uche scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win over Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Uche opened up the scoring Friday with a strike in the 3rd minute assisted by Juan Iglesias. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, four of which have come in the last six matches. He finished the match with two shots, one chance created and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 90th minute for Bertug Yildirim.