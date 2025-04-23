Christantus Uche News: Suspension upgraded

Uche will be suspended two additional games for contesting the referee's decision after receiving his red card in their last contest, according to the Real Federation of Spanish Football.

Uche will miss another two games against Rayo Vallecano and Valencia before being back available against Bilbao on May. 15. These absences will force a change in the starting lineup with Ramon Terrats likely playing in a more central role and Borja Mayoral seeing increased playing time.