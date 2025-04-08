Christantus Uche News: Two assists in victory

Uche assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Valladolid.

Uche assisted each of the first two Getafe goals Sunday, giving his side a platform from which to secure a 4-0 victory over Valladolid. Over his 62 minutes of play, the midfielder also contributed three tackles (two won) to the team's clean sheet effort. Uche is in the midst of a strong run of form that has seen him score once and supply three assists over his last five appearances (five starts).