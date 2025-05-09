Christian Benteke Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Benteke is questionable for Saturday's match against Toronto due to a thigh injury.

Benteke is going to head into Saturday's match needing some testing, with the forward suffering from a thigh injury. This is going to be something to watch, as he has yet to miss a start when available this season and has scored six goals. That said, his absence would force a change, with Jacob Murrell or Bibi Karamoko as possible replacements.