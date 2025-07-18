Christian Benteke Injury: Possibility Saturday
Benteke (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.
Benteke could be making his return this week after he was absent last match with a thigh injury, now listed as questionable. This is good news for the club, as he is their lead forward and has scored six goals this season. That said, if he were to be an option, the forward would likely see the start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now