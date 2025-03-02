Christian Benteke News: Goal and woodwork strike in draw

Benteke scored one goal to go with eight shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.

Benteke looked sharp Saturday. He found the net with one of the four shots he placed on target and was unlucky not to chalk up a second between a woodwork strike and a missed spot kick. The veteran striker has now struck in each of the season's first two games and looks to be in shape to potentially emulate last season where he was the league's highest scorer with 23.