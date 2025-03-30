Christian Benteke News: Opens scoring Saturday

Benteke scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Benteke opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 13th minute assisted by Joao Peglow. He has now recorded a goal contribution in five of six matches this season. He took five shots for the fourth time this season, putting two on target. On the defensive end he won nine duels, made one clearance and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.