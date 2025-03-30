Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Benteke headshot

Christian Benteke News: Opens scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 11:43am

Benteke scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Benteke opened up the scoring Saturday with a strike in the 13th minute assisted by Joao Peglow. He has now recorded a goal contribution in five of six matches this season. He took five shots for the fourth time this season, putting two on target. On the defensive end he won nine duels, made one clearance and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Christian Benteke
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now