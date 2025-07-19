Christian Benteke News: Returns for Columbus clash
Benteke (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.
Benteke makes his 16th MLS appearance of the season after overcoming a slight problem. The striker hasn't been directly involved in the score sheet since May 3, failing to increase his numbers of six goals and one assist in the current campaign. Dominique Badji will be back on the bench with Benteke starting Saturday.
