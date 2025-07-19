Menu
Christian Benteke News: Returns for Columbus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Benteke (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.

Benteke makes his 16th MLS appearance of the season after overcoming a slight problem. The striker hasn't been directly involved in the score sheet since May 3, failing to increase his numbers of six goals and one assist in the current campaign. Dominique Badji will be back on the bench with Benteke starting Saturday.

