Christian Benteke News: Scores in loss

Benteke scored a goal off six shots (all on target) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 6-1 loss against San Jose.

Benteke was dangerous as usual, finding the back of the net with a very well-placed header just before halftime and not scoring more just because the opposing goalkeeper was very inspired. Anyway, that's now five goals and an assist over seven starts for the striker, who will try to have an even better campaign than the one he had last year (23 goals, five assists in 30 starts).