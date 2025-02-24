Christian Benteke News: Scores in MLS opener

Benteke scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Benteke starts his 2025 MLS campaign with a goals as he aims to retain his competition's Golden Boot. Last season he scored 23 goals in 30 games and in the opener, he scored with his only shot on target. He also created a chance but didn't register an assist.