Christian Benteke News: Scores in win

Benteke scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Benteke was back on the scoresheet and back in the goals during Saturday's clash, finding a nice finish that proved crucial in the narrow win. The striker took plenty of shots throughout Saturday's clash, but only put two on goals. At his best Benteke has the chance to be one of the most prolific goalscorers in MLS once more.