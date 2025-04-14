Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Benteke headshot

Christian Benteke News: Seven shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Benteke generated seven shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus FC Cincinnati.

Benteke was held without a goal on Saturday against Cincinnati for just the third time in eight appearances this season. He recorded seven shots, his second-highest total of the campaign, but only one was on target as the opposition defense effectively contained him. He will aim to score for his sixth goal of the season on Saturday against New York Red Bulls.

Christian Benteke
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now