Christian Benteke News: Seven shots in loss
Benteke generated seven shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus FC Cincinnati.
Benteke was held without a goal on Saturday against Cincinnati for just the third time in eight appearances this season. He recorded seven shots, his second-highest total of the campaign, but only one was on target as the opposition defense effectively contained him. He will aim to score for his sixth goal of the season on Saturday against New York Red Bulls.
