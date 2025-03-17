Christian Benteke News: Three on target but no goals

Benteke recorded six shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.

Benteke could have been more clinical with his finishing Saturday. He placed three shots on target and missed a big chance. He did not do much in playmaking, but engaged in 16 duels winning seven of them. The veteran Belgian striker has started the season brightly, he has netted three with a goal in each of DC's previous three matches.