Christian Cappis News: Delivers assist in tie

Cappis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cappis picked up his first goal contribution of the 2026 MLS season in Saturday's 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy, setting up Petar Musa's second strike in the 38th minute with a sharp assist. He also did the dirty work in midfield over 90 minutes in the double pivot, winning three duels while adding two tackles, two interceptions, and drawing three fouls, giving Dallas the control and stability needed to dictate possession for long stretches of the first half. Cappis has now started seven of Dallas' eight MLS matches this season, and his clean, progressive passing through midfield has been a steady weapon for coach Eric Quill's side as they continue their push toward a playoff spot.