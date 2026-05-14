Christian Ebere News: Converts penalty in semifinals draw

Ebere scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Ebere scored a 56th-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, while his three shots tied for the second-highest total in the game. It was his third goal in as many playoff matches and fourth of the Clausura campaign, although half of those strikes have come via penalty kicks as he takes on increased duties in the absence of Nicolas Ibanez (calf) and Gabriel Fernandez. With those players' match fitness still in doubt, Ebere might be the team's safest center-forward option in the decisive rounds.