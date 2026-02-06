Ebere will likely be ready to play around the sixth Clausura week against Tigres, covering for and then competing with the currently suspended Gabriel Fernandez. The Nigerian has spent practically all of his career in South America, moving between Argentina, Brazil and, most recently, Uruguay. While he could be a goal-scoring threat in his center-forward role, he has been more successful as a playmaker lately, having logged three goals and six assists in 31 league appearances (16 starts) in 2025.