Christian Ebere News: Nets brace in win

Ebere scored two goals off two shots and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas.

Ebere made just his second start since joining Cruz Azul and responded with a decisive performance, scoring two second-half goals to help his team getting a huge away win in the playoff first leg. Gabriel Fernandez (strain) could be back for next weekend's second leg but it would still be difficult envisioning Ebere out of the starting XI.