Christian Ebere News: Quiet in season finale

Ebere had one off-target shot, created one chance and drew two fouls during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Ebere had another disappointing display here, failing to find the target in what was his lone shot and not creating for teammates either, being so ineffective that it was a huge surprise not seeing him being subbed off at some point during the second frame. The forward finished this tournament with four goals and one assist over 16 appearances (seven starts) and will hope that a full preseason with his teammates leads to more consistency and improved numbers next term.