Christian Ebere News: Quiet performance in win
Ebere had zero shots, created one chance and drew three fouls during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlas.
Ebere was coming off his best performance since joining Cruz Azul but couldn't sustained that level, failing even to attempt a shot and that ultimately led him to be subbed off in the 76th minute. The poor showing could send the forward back to the bench for the semifinals with Gabriel Fernandez (strain) available once again.
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