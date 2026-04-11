Christian Ebere News: Scores in first start

Ebere scored one goal to go with one shot on target and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Ebere made his first start of the Liga MX Clausura season and did not disappoint, scoring his first goal and now sitting on one goal and one assist in six appearances. In just 173 minutes, he has recorded five shots and four chances created, showing some upside even if the numbers are still developing. This performance has opened the door for more starts going forward. If he does keep his place in the lineup, his next match will be against Club America, who sit eighth, making it a tougher matchup.